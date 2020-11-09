Halo 4 Joins PC Master Chief Collection Next Week Alongside Xbox Series X/S Upgrade
Halo: The Master Chief Collection will soon be complete on PC. Halo 4 entered beta testing on PC late last month, and apparently everything went well, because the game will officially be added to Halo: MCC next week. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for Halo 4, below.
Microsoft hasn’t provided many details about the PC version of Halo 4, but here’s some of the new features that were part of beta testing:
New Features
- Input-based matchmaking & crossplay
- Crossplay is fully available in Firefight, Forge, and multiplayer modes
- Campaign and Spartan Ops mode do not currently support crossplay between Xbox and PC
- Server Region Selection
- Per-Piece Customization for Halo 4
- Visors can now be selected for Customization
- Forge improvements including Trait Zones, New Movement Control, and Local/World Axis Toggle
- Advanced Graphics Options (PC only)
- Text Chat Availability and Moderation
- A Field of View (FOV) option will be available for Halo 4 on Xbox One consoles
Meanwhile, on the same day Halo 4 gets added to The Master Chief Collection on PC, the compilation will be getting an upgrade for Xbox Series X/S, which 120fps gameplay an 4K resolution on the Series X…
It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.
✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S
✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer
✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X
✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C
— Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Halo 4 joins the collection on PC, and the Xbox Series X/S versions get their upgrade, on November 17. A big day for Halo fans! Doesn’t quite make up for Halo Infinite being delayed, but still…are you planning to spend some time with Master Chief next week?
