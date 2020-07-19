Halo 3 New Mod Introduces Third Person Mode, Complete With Detailed Master Chief Character Model

A new Halo 3 mod introducing a third person mode has been released online.

The mod, developed by parapara, introduces the third person mode in the Halo 3 main campaign mode, complete with a highly detailed 3D model of main character Master Chief. This mod can be used in co-op mode, but all the players need to have the mod installed. More information can be found on Nexus Mods.

Halo 3 is the game included in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection that looks the worse, but the textures improvements make the game look good even for today's standards, according to Keith. The game's ultra-wide support is also a very welcome addition.

One of the biggest graphical benefits for Halo 3 on PC is the textures, while they aren't going to blow you away, their draw distance is wonderful, textures in the distance are as crisp as they are up close. The texture improvements really elevate the game world. The environments look great, enemies look great, Master Chief and Cortana look great, the other human characters look like a genuine tragedy. Halo 3 is an absolute treat in ultra-wide as you get to experience black bar free cinematics and a glorious field of view, all of the screenshots in this article were taken at 3440x1440. But that's not to say it isn't just as memorable as ever in 16:9, especially at glorious 4K on the big screen. Performance is a non-issue here, the laptop with the GeForce GTX 1650 never had an issue running at 1080p and staying over the 60 FPS threshold.

Halo 3 is now available on PC as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The collection is also available on Xbox One.