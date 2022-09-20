Menu
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Have a Broken Camera Module, Claims Halide Shortly After Third-Party Apps Debacle

Omar Sohail
Sep 20, 2022, 04:52 AM EDT
Users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier reported that they experienced incessant vibrations from the main camera when using third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and others. Apple later issued a statement that a software update will be rolled out to address the problem, but it is possible that the underlying conundrum is hardware-related, according to developer Halide.

Halide Believes That the Issue Is Being Caused by a Broken Image Shift Stabilization Module

Responding to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who mentioned that Apple was working to issue a fix to address the fault, pro-camera app developer for the iPhone and iPad, Halide, replied that a broken image shift stabilization module was causing the problem. Halide’s response is after watching a YouTube video published by content creator Luke Miani below, who also experienced the same vibration issues as several others when using third-party apps.

Interestingly, the problem does not emanate when using the iPhone’s default camera app; sure enough, different Twitter users started questioning Halide about this on the thread. The developer responded that the problem does not show up on the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max when running the default camera app because that app does not enable the same capture mode on launch, which then allows the stabilization function to kick off.

There might be some truth to what Halide is talking about, but we feel that Apple and its talented pool of software engineers likely recreated the issue and isolated that the problem is related to software. Even if the stabilization module ends up damaged, Apple will probably either replace those modules or any iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units affected by this vibration issue.

In any case, other phone manufacturers have not been immune to such problems in the past, and neither has Apple, indicating that irrespective of how large of a company you are, certain things can be missed, though we can understand that customers are livid given how much they paid for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

News Source: Halide

