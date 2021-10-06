Halide 2.5 Brings Macro Mode to All iPhones, Download it Now!

A new Halide app update is out, bumping the version number to 2.5, and it packs a killer feature - macro mode for all iPhones.

Halide 2.5 Released for iPhone with Macro Mode that Works on All iPhones

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are first iPhones that feature macro mode. Just take your device close to a subject and the ultra-wide lens kicks in to take fabulous macro shots. But, the folks over at Halide have crashed the party with a new update to their app that brings macro mode to all iPhones.

Halide now offers the best tool for close-up photos on any iPhone, and the perfect companion for the iPhone 13 Pro’s new near-focusing camera: Macro Mode! Macro Mode is helped by our new technology called Neural Macro. Halide’s Macro Mode does a few clever things to help you get the best Macro shot: first, it checks which one of your cameras can focus the closest. Then, it gives you ultra-precise focus control to get your teeny-tiny subject perfectly sharp. Finally, once taken, Neural Macro gets to work: a powerful AI-based detail enhancement process gets even more detail out of your processed image. To turn on Macro Mode, first tap the AF button to get into manual focus, and then tap the flower button. When activated, Halide switches to the lens on your phone with the closest focus distance. It also increases the size of the focus dial, allowing granular adjustments down to the millimeter.

If you already have Halide installed on your iPhone, now would be a good idea to update to the latest version and take the macro mode feature for a spin.

Download Halide 2.5 for iPhone and iPad [App Store link]