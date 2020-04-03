Half-Life Alyx New No VR Mod Converts All Gameplay Mechanics To Keyboard and Mouse Controls

Half-Life Alyx has become playable without a VR headset last week with the release of the first no VR mod. Another similar mod is currently in development, and it promises to deliver a much better experience.

Modder r57zone is currently working on a new Half-Life Alyx no VR mod which converts all of the game's basic mechanics like pulling objects, reloading weapons and so on to mouse and keyboard controls. The current version of the mod is currently available only to Patreons, but the modder plans to release a public version in the future.

Valve Shares First Details on the Upcoming Artifact 2.0 Revamp

A new video showcasing the mod has also been released. You can find it below.

Early access to the driver is available to patreon subscribers. Added pulling up objects (using the capabilities of the engine), reloading weapons, using a wrist pocket for an object. The basic mechanics of the game are ready, now only improvement and testing remain.

Half-Life Alyx has been developed specifically as a VR game, but Valve expected no VR mods to eventually surface. The developer doesn't see this as a problem as playing the game without a VR headset will make players understand why they developed a VR game, according to designer Robin Walker.

It will be a very crisp way of seeing all the stuff we got for the move into VR. If people play a modded version on a standard display and say this is is just as good, that will teach me a lot. I will realize I’m wrong, and we didn’t get as much as we thought, and I love to know whenever I’m wrong.

Half-Life Alyx is now available on Steam. We will let you know when the new mod becomes available to the public as soon as possible so stay tuned for all the latest news.