Half-Life Alyx Minimum PC Requirements Revealed; i5-7500/Ryzen 5 1600 With GTX 1060/RX580 Required

The Half-Life Alyx minimum PC requirements have been revealed by developer Valve.

Announced last week, Alyx is Valve’s upcoming VR-installment in the Half-Life series. On the game’s Steam page, Valve has now listed Alyx’s minimum PC specs and from the looks of it, some will be needing to update their setup in order to be able to play this new Half-Life installment.

According to Valve, a minimum of 12GB of RAM alongside an i5-7500/Ryzen 5 1600 CPU is required to be able to fire up Alyx. In addition, players will need at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

As Alessio Palumbo already covered, the game can already be pre-ordered with a 10% discount through its Steam Page.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.

