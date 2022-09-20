Menu
Company

Unofficial Half-Life 2 Unreal Engine 5 Concept Video Shows How a Proper Remake on Current-Gen Could Look Like

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 20, 2022, 05:10 AM EDT
half-life 2 unreal engine 5

Half-Life fans unite – today we have a rather impressive unofficial Half-Life 2 Unreal Engine 5 concept video.

Another day, another Unreal Engine 5 showcase, but we’re pretty sure that fans will appreciate this Half-Life 2 recreation within Epic’s new game engine. Created by ‘TeaserPlay’, this fan concept video uses Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite, Lumen, and Ray Tracing. In addition, Metahuman was used for both G-Man and Gordon Freeman. The showcase also packs some gameplay, and the video is pretty impressive overall. Half-Life fans will likely recognize some environments from the original Half-Life 2, which ‘TeaserPlay’ recreated in the video.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Watch The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPU Unveil “GeForce Beyond” Livestream Here

Unfortunately, this is merely an unofficial fan concept video and there are currently no plans to release it as a public demo. Still, the video shows the potential of Unreal Engine 5 and also how a proper remake of Valve’s iconic game could look like on current-gen systems (and yes, this will likely never happen).

Released in 2004 for PC, the sequel to 1998's Half-Life is considered as one of the best games ever created.  To date, fans of the original games are still waiting for Half-Life 3.

NOW. By taking the suspense, challenge and visceral charge of the original, and adding startling new realism and responsiveness, Half-Life 2 opens the door to a world where the player's presence affects everything around them, from the physical environment to the behaviors even the emotions of both friends and enemies.

The player again picks up the crowbar of research scientist Gordon Freeman, who finds himself on an alien-infested Earth being picked to the bone, its resources depleted, its populace dwindling. Freeman is thrust into the unenviable role of rescuing the world from the wrong he unleashed back at Black Mesa. And a lot of people he cares about are counting on him.

The intense, real-time gameplay of Half-Life 2 is made possible only by Source, Valve's new proprietary engine technology. Source provides major enhancements in:

  • Characters: Advanced facial animation system delivers the most sophisticated in-game characters ever seen. With 40 distinct facial "muscles," human characters convey the full array of human emotion, and respond to the player with fluidity and intelligence.
  • Physics: From pebbles to water to 2-ton trucks respond as expected, as they obey the laws of mass, friction, gravity, and buoyancy.
  • Graphics: Source's shader-based renderer, like the one used at Pixar to create movies such as Toy Story® and Monster's, Inc.®, creates the most beautiful and realistic environments ever seen in a video game.
  • AI: Neither friends nor enemies charge blindly into the fray. They can assess threats, navigate tricky terrain, and fashion weapons from whatever is at hand.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order