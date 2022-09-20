Unofficial Half-Life 2 Unreal Engine 5 Concept Video Shows How a Proper Remake on Current-Gen Could Look Like

Half-Life fans unite – today we have a rather impressive unofficial Half-Life 2 Unreal Engine 5 concept video.

Another day, another Unreal Engine 5 showcase, but we’re pretty sure that fans will appreciate this Half-Life 2 recreation within Epic’s new game engine. Created by ‘TeaserPlay’, this fan concept video uses Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite, Lumen, and Ray Tracing. In addition, Metahuman was used for both G-Man and Gordon Freeman. The showcase also packs some gameplay, and the video is pretty impressive overall. Half-Life fans will likely recognize some environments from the original Half-Life 2, which ‘TeaserPlay’ recreated in the video.

Unfortunately, this is merely an unofficial fan concept video and there are currently no plans to release it as a public demo. Still, the video shows the potential of Unreal Engine 5 and also how a proper remake of Valve’s iconic game could look like on current-gen systems (and yes, this will likely never happen).

Released in 2004 for PC, the sequel to 1998's Half-Life is considered as one of the best games ever created. To date, fans of the original games are still waiting for Half-Life 3.

NOW. By taking the suspense, challenge and visceral charge of the original, and adding startling new realism and responsiveness, Half-Life 2 opens the door to a world where the player's presence affects everything around them, from the physical environment to the behaviors even the emotions of both friends and enemies.

The player again picks up the crowbar of research scientist Gordon Freeman, who finds himself on an alien-infested Earth being picked to the bone, its resources depleted, its populace dwindling. Freeman is thrust into the unenviable role of rescuing the world from the wrong he unleashed back at Black Mesa. And a lot of people he cares about are counting on him.

The intense, real-time gameplay of Half-Life 2 is made possible only by Source, Valve's new proprietary engine technology. Source provides major enhancements in: