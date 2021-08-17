Hackers Stole the Personal Data of 100 Million T-Mobile Users

T-Mobile, the U.S. carrier, has confirmed that it has gone through a data breach. The company has said that "unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred." This comes after the company talked about how they were investigating a forum post online that sold over 100 million people. The data stolen includes the social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver's licenses information. It is also said to have come straight from the T-Mobile servers.

Massive T-Mobile Data Breach Contained a Lot of Leaked Information of Over 100 Million Users

Motherboard has spotted some data samples, and the publication has also confirmed that they contained accurate information on T-Mobile customers. The seller told Motherboard that they compromised multiple T-Mobile servers. A subset of data containing roughly 30 million social security numbers and driver's licenses are currently on sale on the forum for a total of six bitcoin. In contrast, the remaining data is being sold privately. For those wondering, six bitcoin is roughly $280,000 at the current rates.

The seller talked to the publication about how T-Mobile already found out because the seller lost access to the backdoored servers. The seller also said that the data has been downloaded and backed up in multiple places despite T-Mobile kicking them off.

In response to this breach, T-Mobile has said the following in a statement,

We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed.

T-Mobile has not confirmed the number of records affected or the validity of any other statement making the rounds. This is a developing story, and we will keep you posted as there is more information released.