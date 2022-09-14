Menu
Company

GUNNIR Launches Second Intel Arc A380 Custom Graphics Card: No Power Connectors Required

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 14, 2022

GUNNIR has announced the launch of its 2nd Intel Arc A380 custom graphics card known as INDEX which comes with a more power-conservative design.

GUNNIR's Intel Arc A380 INDEX Graphics Card Tones Down The Power Requirement But Delivers The Same Performance

Chinese AIB, GUNNIR, was the first to introduce the first Intel Arc A380 custom design. Their Arc A380 Photon was the first custom graphics card based on the DG2 Alchemist GPU & it looks like they are unveiling a new graphics card today which will be part of the "INDEX" family, a line that only featured the older Iris Xe Max Index V2 graphics card.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC Graphics Card Is Now Cheaper Than RX 6400, Retailing at $150 US

The GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 INDEX will retain the same specifications as the standard model with a total of 8 Xe cores or 1024 ALUs, a clock speed of 2000 MHz, a 6 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 96-bit bus interface at 15.5 Gbps speeds, & a quad display output array featuring 3 DisplayPorts and a single HDMI port. The main difference between the GUNNIR Photon and the GUNNIR Index is that the latter comes with no power connectors since it has a TBP of 75W. As such, the PCIe slot will feed the GPU with the entirety of its power requirements.

gunnir-intel-arc-a380-index-graphics-card-_4-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
gunnir-intel-arc-a380-index-graphics-card-_2-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
gunnir-intel-arc-a380-index-graphics-card-_3-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
2 of 9

The GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 Photon does feature a much higher clock speed of 2450 MHz (+450 MHz) but comes with a 92W TBP that requires an external power connector to boot. But even with a 2000 MHz clock speed, the difference in performance will most likely be minimal (within 5%). The GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 INDEX is currently listed on JD.com for a price of 1199 RMB which is 100 RMB lower than the Photon model. That converts to $170 US which is higher than its US MSRP of around $130-$140 US.

gunnir-intel-arc-a380-index-graphics-card-_5-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
gunnir-intel-arc-a380-index-graphics-card-_7-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
2 of 9

In terms of design, the card also drops the more premium aesthetics including the RGB lighting that the Photon carries. It does retain a dual-fan cooling solution in a dual-slot form factor & still looks great for its price. The PCB makes use of a 2+1 phase design and the card should fit in nicely inside SFF PC builds.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order