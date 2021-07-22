GRID Legends Announced for 2022, Will Include Deep Story Mode, Largest Vehicle Lineup Ever

Electronic Arts recently acquired racing game experts Codemasters in a billion dollar deal, but other than F1 2021, little has been revealed about what they’ll be producing under the EA banner. Well, today at EA Play Live 2021, we learned the next big thing from Codemasters will be GRID Legends, which will offer an in-depth story mode, 130 routes to race, and over 100 vehicles, including everything from touring cars to big rigs! You can check out the first teaser trailer for GRID Legends, below.

Need to know more? Here’s your official GRID Legends description:

GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action.

- Take the spotlight in an engrossing racing story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa, in a ground-breaking extended reality production. Face fierce personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama, and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, as a fly-on-the-wall documentary captures every moment. Thrilling Racing Variety - Race, update, and customize every one of GRID's largest-ever car roster, from classic tourers, to single-seaters, to big rigs. Compete on over 130 routes including real circuits like Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, historic GRID venues, and new locations, like London and Strada Alpina - and much more to be revealed.

- Race, update, and customize every one of GRID's largest-ever car roster, from classic tourers, to single-seaters, to big rigs. Compete on over 130 routes including real circuits like Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, historic GRID venues, and new locations, like London and Strada Alpina - and much more to be revealed. Endless Possibilities, Constant Competition - Create the ultimate GRID event, from dream drift runs, to multi-class Eliminator races, to electric car events with boost gates. Mix up the conditions, time of day, and more, then take it online and challenge players to compete in your unique race or browse the custom events of others.

GRID Legends drifts onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2022.