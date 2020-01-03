Grand Theft Auto V Joins Xbox Game Pass Today

Xbox Game Pass is kicking 2020 off with a major bang by adding Grand Theft Auto V to its lineup on console. GTA V is the second-best-selling game of all time, having sold over 115 million copies to date. For the record, that means Xbox Game Pass now includes three of the five of the best-selling games of all time (Minecraft, GTA V, and PUBG). Not bad!

I’m sure you’re already plenty familiar with GTA V, but here’s what Microsoft had to say about the game’s addition to Xbox Game Pass…

Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch? New Clues Point to It Possibly Happening

GTA V is available today with Xbox Game Pass for Console! Welcome to Los Santos and Blaine County, where the great outdoors meets shopping, glamour, and so much more… Jump in the lives of a retired bank robber, a terrifying psychopath, and a young street hustler while pulling off heists and essentially causing all sorts of mayhem. For those of you with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, you’ll also have access to Grand Theft Auto Online, a dynamic and persistent online world for up to 30 players. Since coming to Xbox One, GTA Online has received 25 updates which allow players to become CEO of a business, own a nightclub, or visit The Diamond Casino & Resort.

GTA Online recently launched its new Diamond Casino Heist, which is the game’s most complex mission to date. Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. New subscribers can get their first month of Game Pass for only $1.

Anybody out there still haven’t played Grand Theft Auto V? Are you finally going to give the game a chance now that it’s joined Xbox Game Pass?