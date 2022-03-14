Gran Turismo 7 vs Forza Motorsport 7 Comparison Video Highlights How Well Turn 10 Game Holds Up

A new video comparing the recently released Gran Turismo 7 with Forza Motorsport 7 has been shared online, highlighting how the game developed by Turn 10 holds incredibly well, despite it being a last-generation game.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares Polyphony Digital's latest game with the racing game by Turn 10 released back in 2017 running on PC at ultra settings. While Gran Turismo 7 is definitely held back by the PlayStation 4 version, there is no denying that what Turn 10 accomplished almost 5 years ago is quite impressive.

Gran Turismo 7 launched earlier this month on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is a good racing game, but the experience is damaged by the microtransactions and its grindy nature, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

Gran Turismo 7 is an excellent game. It looks fantastic, with features like the photo and scapes modes, making the game look eerily photo-realistic. On the track, racing is top-notch. Every car feels unique; every change in the garage and every decision on the track matters. However, it doesn't mean there aren't issues. Always online requirements have failed me numerous times and lost progress when the servers have died; this is before launch. In addition to this, there's just a looming issue of time; the game doesn't value your time with the campaign (cafe menus), having it move at a glacially slow pace at best. Also, the soundtrack is atrocious. Still, whatever faults I find, they are far outweighed by overwhelming positives.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.