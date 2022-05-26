Gran Turismo 7 Update Ads New GT Vision and Other Cars, Events, Photo Exports, and More

A new Gran Turismo 7 update hits the track today, featuring new cars, circuits, Café menus, the ability to export photos, and more. Fans have been speculating about the new cars following a hint last week, but the guesses weren’t entirely accurate – players can look forward to the Toyota GR010 Hybrid ’21, Roadster Shop Rampage Camaro, and a new virtual fantasy car, the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo. You can check out the new rides in the trailer, below.

Here’s a full rundown of all the new content included in Gran Turismo 7 update 1.15…

Cars Roadster Shop Rampage (Purchasable at Brand Central;)

Toyota GR010 HYBRID ‘21 (Purchasable at Brand Central;)

SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Purchasable at Brand Central.) Café It is now possible to receive ‘Birthday Present Tickets.’ Those tickets can be received from Sarah in the Cafe, and can be claimed a week before or after the date of birth registered on the players account for PlayStation Network. The following three new Menu Books have been added: Menu Book No. 40: Enter the 'Lightweight K-Cup'

Menu Book No. 41: Enter the 'Vision Gran Turismo Trophy'

Menu Book No. 42: Enter the 'Gr.1 Prototype Series' The new Menu Books No. 40 and 41 will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 ('Championship: World GT Series') and having watched the ending, with a player’s Collector Level of at least 20. Menu Book No. 42 will appear when the above conditions are met and the player's Collector Level is at least 30; Added 55 sets of new conversations with the Characters appearing in the Café. World Circuits Lightweight K-Cup Tokyo Expressway - South Clockwise

Autodrome Lago Maggiore - West End Reverse

Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs Vision Gran Turismo Trophy Kyoto Driving Park - Yamagiwa

Deep Forest Raceway Reverse

Autodromo de Interlagos Gr. 1 Prototype Series Circuit de Sainte-Croix - C

Suzuka Circuit

Daytona Road Course To play these new events, it is necessary to unlock and accept Menu Books No. 40, 41, and 42 in the Café. Adjusted the rewards for Arcade Races and Custom Races;

Added the 'Race Settings' option to the Quick Menu of Custom Races. Showcase It is now possible to export photos taken in Scapes or Race Photo mode to the 'Media Gallery' of the PlayStation 5 console and the 'Capture Gallery' of PlayStation 4 system. The resolution of the exported images are individually adjusted on the PS5 and PS4, and can be shared to various Social Media platforms or transferred to a USB drive, with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro console, and 1920×1080 pixels on PlayStation 4 system. The export function is only available from [Showcase] > [My Items] menu. In addition, photos set to ‘Open to All’ from 'My Items' within Showcase and displayed in the 'Gallery' within My Page can be downloaded at their original resolution from the 'My Page' area of the official website's GT7 section.

Added a 'Like/Comment' button to the Quick Menu of shared replay content. Pressing this button will open the Details screen of the content. Scapes The 'New Orleans' location has been added to the featured section of Scapes;

Three spots have been added to the existing ‘After the Rain’ featured section. GT Auto Paint Colors BAC Titanium Metallic

Jaguar Salsa

Nissan Storm White

Subaru BRZ GT300 Blue

Suzuki Cordoba Red

Suzuki Flame Orange

Suzuki Satellite Silver Metallic Garage It is now possible to use the up/down directional buttons, in addition to the right stick, to scroll through the car description text from the [Car Collection]. Auto Demo A new spot has been added to the slideshow of Scapes;

When a Scapes slideshow is played during the auto demo, it is possible now to go directly to the [Scapes] photo spot by pressing the △ button. (This will become available only after the [Scapes] Pavilion is unlocked and the Tutorial has been completed.) Sport [Online Time Trial] has been added to Sport;

New information have been added to the event details screen, and other information have been edited. Multiplayer An ‘Equal Condition Mode’ option has been added to the 'Time / Weather Settings.' When this option is turned 'On', the 'Variable Time Speed Rate' setting will not be available. Race Screen A display has been added to the car name indicator to show the distance to the penalty line. Rankings The ‘Top 10 Stars’ can be displayed in the Licence Centre, Missions, and Circuit Experience Rankings. My Page An indicator showing the progress to the next Driver Rating has been added to the Profile.

Of course, Gran Turismo 7 ver. 1.15 also includes a variety of smaller gameplay tweaks and fixes. If you need to know about those, the full, unabridged patch notes can be found here.

Gran Turismo 7 can be played on PS4 and PS5. Update 1.15 is out now.