Gran Turismo 7 State of Play Announced For This Week

Gran Turismo 7 will be the main focus of a new State of Play that will air this week, Sony confirmed today.

The new event focused on the next entry in the series by Polyphony Digital will air on February 2nd starting 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 11:00pm CET. The event will be over 30 minutes long and it will feature new PlayStation 5 footage.

Gran Turismo 7 launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4th.