Gran Turismo 7 State of Play Announced For This Week
Gran Turismo 7 will be the main focus of a new State of Play that will air this week, Sony confirmed today.
The new event focused on the next entry in the series by Polyphony Digital will air on February 2nd starting 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 11:00pm CET. The event will be over 30 minutes long and it will feature new PlayStation 5 footage.
Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022
The first 2022 State of Play arrives later this week, and we’re all revved up for just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details for Gran Turismo 7. Watch live February 2nd on Twitch or YouTube starting 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 11:00pm CET.
Gran Turismo 7 launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4th.
Experience the complete Real Driving simulator… 25 years in the making.
Get behind the wheel of over 400 cars from day one – with each classic motor and bleeding-edge supercar recreated with unparalleled detail – and navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.
With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, you can buy, tune, race and sell your way through a solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges.
And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in GT Sport Mode.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 14.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter