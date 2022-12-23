Gran Turismo 7 PC Isn’t Actually in Development, Confirms Yamauchi; Series Has Sold 90 Million Units to Date

Roughly three weeks ago, we (and every other major gaming outlet) reported Kazunori Yamauchi's statement that Gran Turismo 7 PC was being actively considered by Polyphony Digital. At the Gran Turismo World Finals in Monaco, he reportedly said to GTPlanet:

Yes, I do think so. Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms that could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.

However, in a new interview published today in the Japanese magazine Dengeki Online, Yamauchi-san largely denied that statement. The possibilities are open, he said, but there's nothing concrete being done at the moment.

That is not correct. I said that "as a developer, we stay open to all possible options". So, the probability for a Gran Turismo 7 PC version may not actually be zero, but if you want to know what we're actually doing regarding a PC version, the answer is nothing. There's nothing to talk about.

Of course, that doesn't mean it won't happen at some point. We'd be surprised if it doesn't, given that Sony is expanding its presence on the platform. Additionally, Gran Turismo 7 PC was listed on the GeForce NOW leak that correctly predicted so many game announcements.

On an entirely separate note, Kazunori Yamauchi revealed that each Gran Turismo 7 car is composed of roughly one million polygons. Modeling a single car would take one person 270 days. Luckily, the staff has grown to be 250 employees strong.

The interview was conducted following a celebratory event for the 25th anniversary of the series, which recently surpassed the significant milestone of 90 million copies sold in total.