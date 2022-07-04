GPD Reveals WIN Max 2 Handheld Gaming PC Specs & Prices: AMD Ryzen 6000 & Intel Alder Lake CPU Options

Yes, the handheld gaming market has even more competition with high-end power and graphics, this time from company GPD. GPD has released several handheld laptop gaming systems for many years, and they have introduced the next wave of their WIN Max handheld laptop gaming PC.

GPD updates the WIN Max 2 system with AMD's newest Ryzen 7 6800U processor and Radeon 680M graphics

The GPD WIN Max 2 stands out from the other systems we have covered recently, from the Steam Deck to the Onexplayer, from the AYANEO systems, and the newest kid on the block, the AOKZOE A1. Many of these systems share a highly similar form factor, which is not the case with the GPD WIN Max 2. GPD has always maintained a laptop design in the previous models over the last five years. Each system version supports a laptop feel with game controls near the flip screen.

With GPD's newest design, they released on Twitter that they will be doing an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign:

Hype! Hype! GPD WIN MAX 2!

IGG On: 7th Jul 10:00 UTC+8 6800U+16GB+128GB, $899, 50units only, not for retail 6800U+16GB+1TB, $999 6800U+32GB+1TB, $1199 6800U+32GB+2TB, $1299 1260P+16GB+1TB, $999 4G LTE, $79 Customzed M.2 2230 1TB SSD, $139 Previewhttps://t.co/JZDEO9p73P pic.twitter.com/JnELSrqz1x — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) July 4, 2022

Now, with the inclusion of the AMD 6800U, as we saw in the AOKZOE A1, the GPD WIN Max 2 will include the processor and memory options between 128GB to 2TB, 4G LTE, and a customized M.2 2230 1TB SSD. Prices will range between $899 to $1299, with a limit of 128GB to 50 units.

Some features of the new GPD WIN Max 2 handheld PC gaming system are:

10.1-inch bezel-less display, offering passive eye protection for blue light protection

ll-metal CNC body made of 6061 aluminum-magnesium alloy

options for Intel i7-1260P or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors

graphics options of the Intel Iris Xe GPU, with 96 EU or the AMD Radeon 680M with 12 CU, and both offering the same 768 shaders

RAM options of 16GB or 32GB capacity LPDDR5-5200 or LPDDR5-6400 MT/s memory

Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility

large turbofan and double heat pipe

4G LTE module

four speakers offering surround sound

Wi-Fi 6.0 compatibility with up to 2402 Mbps

Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, with options of 2280 or 2230 SSD, depending on the version

Hall Sensor analog sticks to limit and prevent drift, a common problem in some game controllers

QWERTY keyboard with two levels of brightness control

Thunderbolt 4 eGPU support

67 Wh large battery offering 100 W PD fast charging

SD and microSD card slots

HDMI 2.1

USB 3.2 Gen2 x 4

ports for 3.5mm headphones and microphone

fingerprint sensor

Windows 11 Home

The system will measure 160 mm x 227 mm, which is taller but skinnier than the Steam Deck's size of 117 mm x 298 mm. The default resolution will be 1920 x 1200 but can be resized to offer resolutions of 2560 x 1600. The display will show 299 PPI, 400 nits of brightness, an 80.2% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 90% screen ratio. With the inclusion of the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU. Users will receive a max turbo speed of 4.7 GHz.

Differences between the Intel GPD WIN Max 2 and the AMD variant. Source: GPD.

As a user with experience with newer handheld computer systems, with my recent review on the Onexplayer MINI AMD 5800U system, users are going to want to skip the 128GB version unless they are planning to play low memory space games that are seen in retro-style games or used in legacy gaming through the use of ROMS and emulators. It is more accessible to pay the extra for the 1TB or 2TB system if you plan to house AAA games onto the system.

The company has significantly changed its design in the last five or six years. The handheld systems currently on the market feel more handheld friendly. In contrast, the GPD systems and their hybrid gaming/user/work form factor, looking more like a laptop and less of a game system, make one wonder if the system will be a viable contender in the current handheld marketplace.

If you are interested in jumping into GPD's universe of gaming consoles and workstations, you can support the newest crowdfunding campaign here and check out the rest of the GPD line on their official website.

News Sources: Indiegogo, GPD