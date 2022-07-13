GPD Collaborates With VALVE To Optimize SteamOS For AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800U CPU

Valve is turning their attention to the hybrid handheld gaming console and laptop company GPD to offer the optimization of their Steam operating system, aptly named Steam OS, for use with their newest GPD WIN Max 2 console.

GPD recently launched the new system with details of the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, one of two handhelds on the market rocking the most recent AMD CPU. The other? AOKZOE and their newly created A1 handheld system offer a form factor that mixes the Steam Deck and an older Onexplayer Mini Intel variant.

GPD's system is a tried and true format that they have been using since 2016 when it first hit the market. With the recent launch of the Win Max 2 that offers the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U or Intel Core i7-1260P processors, it is making a more significant impact in a gradually growing handheld market. Also, the screen space is much larger than most handheld computer consoles, which can offer ease of use.

Recent reviews and benchmarks for these processors show that the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U is a better option for gaming. The AMD APU offers 12 CUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture, which the GPD Win Max 2 shares with the Steam Deck. However, Valve's system only utilizes eight CUs and older Zen 2 core architecture. So, where GPD's system lacks optimization, it offers a better boost in performance and could benefit both parties.

On the Indigogo campaign page for GPD's new Win Max 2 system, the company updated information to backers that Valve has contacted the company to assist in optimizing Steam's operating system for the new console. This news from the company reveals that Valve will optimize SteamOS for AMD's more recent Zen3+ architecture and boosts more powerful RDNA 2-based GPUs.

Optimizing the SteamOS for GPD and the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U hybrid console also opens doors for other handheld gaming system consoles, such as One Notebook, AYANEO, and AOKZOE.

Readers should note that Valve only contacted GPD and has not officially confirmed any agreement between the two companies, as reported by VideoCardz. Also, it could take several months to see any complete optimization results if support does happen.

For now, GPD suggests that users use the preinstalled Windows 11 Home system or replace the operating system and downgrade to Windows 10 LTSC. Windows 10 LTSC removes certain functions that are not required or needed for handheld consoles and offers a slight boost in efficiency.

News Sources: VideoCardz, GPD Indiegogo page