Gotham Knights Recommended PC Requirements and a Wide-Ranging Overview Trailer Shared

Gotham Knights arrives in just a few days, and Warner Bros. Interactive is trying to stir up some last-minute hype with perhaps the game’s best trailer yet. This one provides a better look at the game’s version of Gotham City, Belfry home base, unique character abilities, battles with the Court of Owls, and more. If all of Gotham Knight’s trailers were this well put together, perhaps the conversation surrounding the game would be a bit different. Check it out for yourself, below.

Minimum system requirements for Gotham Knights have already been revealed, but now we have recommended specs as well. Surprisingly, they’re not too demanding considering the game is limited to 4K/30fps on next-gen consoles. Scope out the requirements, below.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / Low Quality Settings

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: 60fps at 1080p, High Settings

Haven’t been keeping up with Gotham Knights? Here’s everything you need to know about the WB Games Montreal title. You can also scroll on down for an official list of key features…

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes – Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham’s newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

– Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham’s newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight. Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC’s Batman Universe – With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.

– With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice. Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City – Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

– Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos. Unique Character Abilities and Customization – Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

– Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff. Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op – Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 21.