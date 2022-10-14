Gotham Knights Rumored to be Locked to 4K/30fps on Consoles, 4-Player Co-op Mode Coming

While it wasn’t really a thing for most of the history of console gaming, in recent years, players have got used to being able to choose their visual options on next-gen systems. At the very least, most big games now offer a 4K resolution mode and 60fps performance mode. Well, it seems Gotham Knights is going old-school with its graphical options.

For the last few days rumors have been circulating that Gotham Knights will be locked into a single visual mode on consoles, which offers 4K resolution and ray tracing, but only 30fps. Well, according to ResetEra user Axecidentally, who claims to have access to a pre-launch copy of Gotham Knights, it is indeed locked to 4K/30fps on PS5.

“I can confirm the PS5 version at least does not come with any graphical options other than Brightness, Contrast, Saturation and HDR. I can also confirm the game does not run at 60 fps.”

Our ResetEra user also claims they had to download a large update to play the game, likely the usual Day 1 patch, and it didn’t add any graphical options. Developer WB Games Montreal have refused to say anything about the 30fps situation despite pretty persistent questioning from fans, which doesn’t instill much confidence. We here at Wccftech only have access to PC code, so we can’t confirm ourselves. As such, take this with a grain of salt for now.

Personally, I’m perfectly alright with 4K/30fps, provided the 30fps is consistent, in certain games. That said, in a timing-heavy action game like Gotham Knights, at least the option for 60fps really should be there.

In perhaps more positive news, a Gotham Knights FAQ has revealed the game will be getting a new 4-player co-op mode entitled “Heroic Assault” post-launch.

“Heroic Assault is an upcoming gameplay mode that is separate from the main story campaign. The standalone mode supports up to four players in online co-op and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total).”

Gotham Knights arrives on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 21. The Heroic Assault mode is slated to launch on November 29.