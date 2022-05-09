Gotham Knights Might Now Feature Co-Op for Up to Four Players

The upcoming open world action/adventure game Gotham Knights might have had its cooperative functionality expanded from two to four players, according to the official PlayStation Store page.

Officially, Gotham Knights only allows up to two-player co-op, but that always seemed a bit strange considering that the team of Batman-trained heroes consists of four characters. It is possible that developer Warner Bros. Montréal might have decided to expand that, though we can't rule out a clerical error from the PlayStation Store side.

Either way, we should know more about Gotham Knights soon, given its release date set for October 25th. Chances are Warner Bros. Interactive will show more of the game at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 9th.