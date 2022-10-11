Menu
Gotham Knights Cinematic Launch Trailer Delivers an Alfred Pep Talk and Court of Owls Tease

Nathan Birch
Oct 11, 2022, 06:46 PM EDT
Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is only a bit over a week away and Warner Bros. Interactive is looking to stir up hype with a new cinematic launch trailer. Besides showing off plenty of action featuring Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl, the trailer directly tackles the doubts folks may have about this Batman-less Batman game via a pep talk from Alfred. We also get a fresh tease for the Court of Owls. You can check out the trailer, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Gotham Knights? Here’s the main stuff you need to know, and If you don’t mind spoilers, you can learn more about the WB-Games-Montreal-developed game via its leaked trophy list. Here are the game’s key feature…

  • Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes – Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham’s newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.
  • Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC’s Batman Universe – With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.
  • Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City – Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.
  • Unique Character Abilities and Customization – Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.
  • Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op – Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 25.

