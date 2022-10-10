Gotham Knights Leaked Trophy List Hints at the Game’s Story and Villains

Warner Bros. Interactive has been a bit cagey about what to expect from Gotham Knights’ story – we know Bruce Wayne will be out of the picture as the game starts and the Court of Owls will be a major force, but beyond that, things get sketchy. Well, we now know more about Gotham Knights thanks to a leaked trophy list, which provides new story details, hints about villains, and more.

Needless to say, this list contains some pretty major SPOILERS, so scroll no further if you want to go into Gotham Knights fresh.

...

Still here? Seriously, these are pretty big spoilers, so this is your last chance to leave.

So, it seems Gotham Knights will offer eight main story missions (seems a bit thin, although we don’t know how substantial each mission will be). It looks like the story will focus on the Court of Owls most of the way through, but twists and turns can be expected late in the story. Jacob Kane, the father of Batwoman Kate Kane, will show up, although what role he plays is unknown. And yes, it seems The League of Shadows and Ra’s al Ghul or Talia al Ghul will once again show up at the end of the story. This, of course, brings the Lazarus Pit into play, which could have some interesting implications for Bruce Wayne’s death.

Gotham Knights will also offer a number of “Villain Case File” sidequests to tackle. The trophy list doesn’t come right out and say who all the villains are, but it does strongly hint at them. Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, and Clayface have been seen in trailers and are all pretty obviously teased, although perhaps Two-Face (Quarter Life Crisis) and Scarecrow (Universal Health Scare) could also appear. There are also multiple Man-Bats in play (likely Court of Owls or League of Shadows members injected with Man-Bat serum). You can check out the full trophy list for yourself, below.

Heir to the Cowl - Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights

Loose Ends - Complete Case File 01: BATMAN'S LAST CASE

Whispered Words - Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE

Lock and Key - Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS

Bad Apples in Every Orchard - Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE

From Inside Gotham's Walls - Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS

Voiceless - Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE

Seeking Asylum - Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS

Gotham Knight - Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON

To the Victor Go the Spoils - Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs

Quartzer Life Crisis - Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs

Snow Problem - Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center

Cooldown - Put an inmate back behind Blackgate's bars

Har, Har, Har, Very Funny - Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary

Get ReQ'd - Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham's streets

Working Hard or Harley Working? - Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater

Universal Health Scare - Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours

Something in the Clay - Unearth a Villain who shouldn't be in Gotham City

The Show Mud Go On - Crash a film set and anger the director

Rock and a Hard Place - Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir

End of an Era - Complete all Villain Case Files

The Batman Family - Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood

Practice Makes Perfect - Complete all 16 Training Area exercises

Gotham City Confidential - Find all of Bruce Wayne's hidden audio recordings

Solid Alibi - Successfully protect Batman's secret identity

Bat Out of Hell - Complete every Batcycle time trial

Knighthood - Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

A Worthy Successor - Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family

First Step Into the Knight - Unlock an Ability for the first time

He'd Be So Proud of You - Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family

A Momentum Occasion - Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Unstoppable Force - Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Family Meeting - Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers

Shock Til They Drop - Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers

Drone You Out - Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters

Bulldozed - Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers

Out of Their League - Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers

The Man-Bat Family - Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City

Talonted - Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons

In Your Element - Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times

Claiming the Mural High Ground - Discover all the murals for Tim's Gotham City Street Art project

History Major - Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City

Batarang Collector - Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City

Read Owl About It - Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae

Expert Crime Fighter - Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City

Not On My Watch - Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night

Protector of Gotham - Complete 50 Challenges

Fusion Expert - Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion

Dressed to Impress - Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 25.