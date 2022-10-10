Gotham Knights Leaked Trophy List Hints at the Game’s Story and Villains

Warner Bros. Interactive has been a bit cagey about what to expect from Gotham Knights’ story – we know Bruce Wayne will be out of the picture as the game starts and the Court of Owls will be a major force, but beyond that, things get sketchy. Well, we now know more about Gotham Knights thanks to a leaked trophy list, which provides new story details, hints about villains, and more.
Needless to say, this list contains some pretty major SPOILERS, so scroll no further if you want to go into Gotham Knights fresh.
...
Still here? Seriously, these are pretty big spoilers, so this is your last chance to leave.
So, it seems Gotham Knights will offer eight main story missions (seems a bit thin, although we don’t know how substantial each mission will be). It looks like the story will focus on the Court of Owls most of the way through, but twists and turns can be expected late in the story. Jacob Kane, the father of Batwoman Kate Kane, will show up, although what role he plays is unknown. And yes, it seems The League of Shadows and Ra’s al Ghul or Talia al Ghul will once again show up at the end of the story. This, of course, brings the Lazarus Pit into play, which could have some interesting implications for Bruce Wayne’s death.
Gotham Knights will also offer a number of “Villain Case File” sidequests to tackle. The trophy list doesn’t come right out and say who all the villains are, but it does strongly hint at them. Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, and Clayface have been seen in trailers and are all pretty obviously teased, although perhaps Two-Face (Quarter Life Crisis) and Scarecrow (Universal Health Scare) could also appear. There are also multiple Man-Bats in play (likely Court of Owls or League of Shadows members injected with Man-Bat serum). You can check out the full trophy list for yourself, below.
- Heir to the Cowl - Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights
- Loose Ends - Complete Case File 01: BATMAN'S LAST CASE
- Whispered Words - Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE
- Lock and Key - Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS
- Bad Apples in Every Orchard - Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE
- From Inside Gotham's Walls - Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS
- Voiceless - Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE
- Seeking Asylum - Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS
- Gotham Knight - Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON
- To the Victor Go the Spoils - Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs
- Quartzer Life Crisis - Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs
- Snow Problem - Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center
- Cooldown - Put an inmate back behind Blackgate's bars
- Har, Har, Har, Very Funny - Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary
- Get ReQ'd - Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham's streets
- Working Hard or Harley Working? - Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater
- Universal Health Scare - Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours
- Something in the Clay - Unearth a Villain who shouldn't be in Gotham City
- The Show Mud Go On - Crash a film set and anger the director
- Rock and a Hard Place - Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir
- End of an Era - Complete all Villain Case Files
- The Batman Family - Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood
- Practice Makes Perfect - Complete all 16 Training Area exercises
- Gotham City Confidential - Find all of Bruce Wayne's hidden audio recordings
- Solid Alibi - Successfully protect Batman's secret identity
- Bat Out of Hell - Complete every Batcycle time trial
- Knighthood - Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- A Worthy Successor - Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family
- First Step Into the Knight - Unlock an Ability for the first time
- He'd Be So Proud of You - Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family
- A Momentum Occasion - Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Unstoppable Force - Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Family Meeting - Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers
- Shock Til They Drop - Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers
- Drone You Out - Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters
- Bulldozed - Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers
- Out of Their League - Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers
- The Man-Bat Family - Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City
- Talonted - Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons
- In Your Element - Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times
- Claiming the Mural High Ground - Discover all the murals for Tim's Gotham City Street Art project
- History Major - Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City
- Batarang Collector - Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City
- Read Owl About It - Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae
- Expert Crime Fighter - Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City
- Not On My Watch - Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night
- Protector of Gotham - Complete 50 Challenges
- Fusion Expert - Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion
- Dressed to Impress - Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)
Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 25.
