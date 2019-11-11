Google Stadia Is the Best of PC and the Best of Console, Says Developer

Google Stadia is almost upon us, being scheduled for launch on November 19th across fourteen countries in North America and Western Europe. Leading up to this anticipated debut, GamesRadar managed to interview a few game developers whose titles will be part of the launch lineup.

One of these is Gwen Frey, the indie developer behind Kine. She found herself in the enviable position to receive funding from both Google Stadia and Epic Games Store, as mentioned in an earlier article of ours. Now, discussing what makes Stadia unique, she said it's the best of both worlds (PC and console).

It's the best of PC and the best of console. One specific set of hardware, but it's not limited by a specific box. Consoles are a pain in the ass.

Another major launch title is GYLT from Tequila Works, the Spanish developer mainly known for RiME. Creative Director Raúl Rubio Munárriz said about working on Google Stadia:

You used to have to allocate resources to AI and physics and that's no longer the case. It's like finding yourself suddenly with no body. Power isn't relevant any more. For developers, that's really good.

David Canela, Project Lead on GYLT, agrees with him before adding that lag for online games is going to be highly reduced due to the data center infrastructure:

It's rare that development goes to 30 or 60fps throughout development, but we had a high framerate for most of it. The fact you're only streaming video from servers, lag for online games is reduced a lot. They have the machines, they're connected and they are very fast. That's a meaningful change for the future.

In other Google Stadia news, the official launch line-up was revealed today, featuring the following twelve titles.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

SAMURAI SHODOWN

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper