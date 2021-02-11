Google has been hard at work as far as introducing features to Google Photos for Android is concerned. The company released some powerful photo editing features to the app last year, and it seems like they are not stopping just right now. Google has introduced some stable video editing features that will allow Android users to make have more granular control over how they want to edit the videos. For those wondering, the same characteristics previously made their way to the Google Photos for iOS.

Google Photos for Android Has Just Become a Whole Lot Better

With the new update, Google Photos on Android will now grant you access to more than 30 controls; users will get access to the ability to crop, change perspective, stabilize, as well as apply filters. In addition to that, users will be able to change the brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth of the videos. For those who do not already own video editing software or are just looking to get started, Google Photos on Android is the right way to get started. It is an easy tool that will allow you a much more comfortable experience.

However, Google didn't just stop there, as aside from new video editing features, you are also getting access to some additional photo editing features on Google Photos. These features include new editing features that were exclusive to Pixel devices. These include portrait blur, portrait light, as well as color pop.

In addition to that, Google One members will also get access to what Google is referring to as "super filters," and these are going to be powered by machine learning. This means that you can make complex edits with just a single tap.

With the Dynamic suggestion, you can enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it's needed, so you get a dramatic, more balanced photo. And with sky suggestions, you can make your golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the color and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

The new features are supposed to be available to the Google One members in the coming days on Android. Google stated that the users would need a device with at least 3GB RAM and Android 8.0 and above to use these new editing features. As for the video editing features, they will be available for Google Photos in the coming weeks. You can read all about these features here.