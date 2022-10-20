Menu
Google Messages Just Received a New Update With Heap of New Features and a New Icon

Furqan Shahid
Oct 20, 2022, 09:55 AM EDT
Google Messages Just Received a New Update with Heap of New Features and a New Icon

There is no doubt that Google is a huge supporter of Rich Communication Services or RCS. The company first added support to Google Messages back in 2018 and has been making sure that the feature is coming to other devices. Google has actually led the charge when it comes to bringing RCS to Apple, and as part of the company's effort, the new update to Messages is bringing more RCS betterment and a lot of new features that are going to be good for everyone.

Google Messages is Easily the Best Messaging App on Android With Richer RCS Support

Sure, iPhones are still not using RCS, but Google has been working hard to make sure that the communication between iOS and Android is as seamless as possible. Earlier this year, Google Messages introduced emoji reactions from iPhone users. Now, thanks to the new update, it will also let users react to messages using emojis. In addition to that, Reminders will be part of Messages from now on and will send you notices on days you might have an important event going on.

In addition to that, YouTube will now have better integration, allowing users to watch videos within a chat window whenever there is a link sent to them. With this, users can stay in the chat and avoid moving from app to app. To keep things better and organized, Google Messages will now be able to allow individual responses to specific messages. In addition to that, it will also ask users to favorite messages that contain information that is important such as addresses, codes, phone numbers, and more.

Moving further, Google Messages will now recognize phrases asking for other forms of communication and will suggest setting up a video call through Meet. Some countries will get an experimental feature allowing instant communication with businesses through Messages when the establishment is found using Google Search or Maps. Of course, you can use other means of communication as well since Messages is fully compatible with your web browser, Chrome, Chromebooks, and even your Pixel Watch.

Last but not least, Google Messages has also added an incentive in which the company has partnered with United Airlines to offer free messaging on United flights as long as you have RCS enabled. The service will be available for most carriers starting this fall. Google will also update the app icon, bringing it in line with other products.

You can read more about Google Messages and all the changes that you have received here.

