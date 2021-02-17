Google Maps Will Now Let You Pay for Parking and Transit Fares Straight From the App

Google Maps is my go-to app whenever I am out and about, the app has made life a lot easier, but it is about to get even easier worldwide. Google has announced several tools in collaboration with Google Pay that will allow the users to pay for street parking and transit services right from Google Maps, making everything a lot easier.

New Google Maps Features Will Make Traveling a Lot Easier for You

Google has partnered with Passport and ParkMobile, making it easier for Google Maps users to pay their meter fright from driving navigation in Maps. This means that you will not have to take out your wallet, and you don't even have to touch the meter physically. To pay for the peter, you have to tap the "Pay for Parking" button when you are close to your destination, enter the meter number, the amount of time you want to park your car, and then proceed to pay. It is that easy.

In addition to that, you can also add time in case your appointment goes for longer than expected, which will then eliminate the hassle of having to run back to the meter to add more time, making it more convenient for everyone.

The new Pay for Parking feature in Google Maps will start rolling out today on Android in 400+ cities in the U.S., starting with Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Cincinnati. Support for iOS is also coming soon.

Google is also expanding the ability to pay for public transportation for over 80 transit agencies worldwide. This means that the next time you will pull up transit directions, you can pay fare ahead of time,m which will allow you to have a much easier experience as far as paying for transit is concerned.

While the new features are certainly going to make everything a lot more convenient, especially in the bigger cities, there are some health benefits here as well; especially when we consider the fact that we are still in a pandemic, we are looking at a more contactless system of making payments.

The feature that will allow you to pay for transit straight from Google Maps is expanding to 80 agencies across the world on Android in the coming weeks. You can read all about it here.