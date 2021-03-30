Google Maps is Bringing Indoor AR Navigation and Eco-Friendly Route Options

Google today has announced several features that are coming to Google Maps for iOS and Android later this year, and one of the features that caught our attention was the new "Live View" mode that is going to allow the users to use augmented reality so they could navigate inside malls and airports.

Google Maps is About to Make Navigating a Lot Easier

The purpose of Live Mode is to prevent customers from having the "awkward moment when you're walking in the opposite direction of where you want to go" by giving directions in augmented reality within the app. According to Google, the new model uses global localization, which "uses AI to scan tens of billions of Street View images to understand your orientation."

The indoor Live Mode is available on Android and iOS for a few malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angels, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. However, Google says that it will roll this feature out to airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich, and more locations coming in the future.

Additionally, Google Maps will soon route users to a route with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Google says that this new eco-friendly route mode will have approximately the same ETA as regular routes. In cases where the ETA is different, the app will allow the users to compare the CO2 impact of each route, which will allow the users to make the final decision.

The eco-friendly routes will launch in the U.S. for iOS and Android later this year, and the global expansion will take place once it is launched. Additionally, Google will start alerting the users when they are going through low emission zones. These zones are built to restrict cars that include high CO2 emissions, such as cars running on diesel, and sometimes require specific emission stickers. The feature will start rolling out in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and the UK.

Google has more features coming to Google Maps in coming months, such as built-in support for curbside pickup options at grocery stores. Google will also include useful shopping information with grocery stores' Business Profiles in Google Maps and Google Search. This will give customers quick access to the store's shopping options.