Google Japan is Giving Away Pixel 7-Themed Potato Chips to 2,000 Lucky Winners

Furqan Shahid
Sep 13, 2022
Google is announcing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. While we are waiting for the event, Google has decided to share some interesting tidbits leading up to the date. We know that the next generation Pixel is going to come with Tensor G2, and we also know about the colors. However, if you are a Google fan and you are in Japan, then we have some good news for you as Google is now offering official Pixel 7-themed potato chips to 2,000 lucky winners.

Google Wants You to Eat Limited Edition Potato Chips While You Wait for the Pixel 7 Series

You can see from the image, that the bag is actually designed to resemble the Pixel 7 smartphones, even showing the camera visor. The promotion is going to offer four different flavors of chips that coincide with the official colors of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You get Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon, and Obsidian Pepper. The official Pixel 7 Pro colors will be offered in Snow, Hazel, and Obsidian. For the Pixel 7, you are going to get Snow and Obsidian but you will also have an option to go for Lemongrass.

If you are in Japan or know someone in the country, you might want to enter or have that person do so on your behalf. The promotion is only going to be open for a limited time, and will take place starting today and will last until September 23. After that point, if you are a winner, Google will be shipping you a set of chips to enjoy. The first set is going to be shipped out towards the end of September, while the second batch will be shipped during the beginning of October. To enter, you will need to submit your name, nickname, address, email address, and lastly phone number. You will also need to give consent that you are entering promotion and agreeing to Google's terms and conditions.

Order