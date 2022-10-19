Menu
Company

Google Is Working On Strengthening Its Hardware Division by Taking Resources Away From Assistant

Furqan Shahid
Oct 19, 2022, 08:11 AM EDT
Google is Working on Strengthening its Hardware Division by Taking Resources Away from Assistant

Google has decided to issue a warning to employees about the upcoming changes for months, and it has started cutting costs across the company. Earlier in December, Google decided to cancel projects and started winding down the internal incubation project Area 120. If that's not enough, Google even shuttered Stadia, the online game streaming service that had a lot of potential.

It is safe to say that there are more changes on the way, but the biggest one is that Google is apparently shifting its strategy altogether so it can start focusing on the hardware division.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Google’s Social Media Team Was Caught Using an iPhone to Market the New Pixel Lineup

Google Finally Realises the Strengths of the Pixel Phones as It Pushes Focus Toward Hardware

Based on a report from The Information, while there have been some significant cuts in the company, it looks like most of the hardware division is safe. As a matter of fact, Google has finally recognized this shifting trend in the Android market, the company has decided to focus more on hardware than on software.

In order to make sure that this happens, Google will be shifting labor from non-Google devices to focus more on its own products. The report states that there might be adjustments with staff that is working on Google TV being adjusted to work on Wear OS and the Pixel Tablet. In addition to that, the report also talks about cuts happening to the team working on Google Assistant for devices such as TVs, headphones, speakers, and more. As mentioned before, the bulk of the change will have to do with third-party manufacturers of such devices.

While this does look bad for the manufacturers, some of them will be supported, like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Sadly, it is still a small number when compared to all the other manufacturers that are responsible for making Android products.

Even though this move by Google seems to be drastic, we still have to wait and see the consequences and how these are going to play out. So, let's wait and see.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order