Google is Looking Forward to Double its Pixel Sales in 2023

Only yesterday we talked about how Google will need 60 years to sell as many Pixel phones as Samsung does in a year. This was despite the fact that the Pixel 6 was the fastest-selling Pixel phone ever but now it seems like Google has set new milestones with the upcoming Pixel 7 series, which is just hours away from launch.

According to the latest report, Google has requested over eight million Pixel 7 series phones to be produced This does not seem like a massive jump from the figures we saw last year, but it does represent a steady increase over the Pixel 6 phones.

Google is Aiming Higher Than Ever with the Upcoming Pixel 7 Series in Terms of Sales

Google reportedly asked suppliers to produce over seven million Pixel 6 series phones last year. Whatever the case might be, the Pixel 7 series production figures would be a major leap when looking at 2020's shipments in general, especially when you look at the fact that Google has only shipped 3.7 million units back then, according to IDC.

Moving further, Google has told a few suppliers that it is also looking forward to doubling its smartphones sale in 2023 as compared to 2022. This is going to happen because Google is preparing a launch order for four million units for a new budget Pixel phone that is going to launch in early 2023. It is unclear whether it is going to be Pixel 7a or something else.

It is safe to say that Google's plans are certainly ambitious, but we will have to wait and see how it pans out because penetrating the Android market has become a lot more difficult than it used to be, especially with Samsung making phones for almost all budgets and delivering strong software and hardware support.

Do you think Google will be able to make a dent in Samsung's impressive market domination? Let us know what you think.