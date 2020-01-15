Google is Bringing Live Captions to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google doesn't shy away from adding features to its older hardware and that's something we love the company for. Android 10 is now running on all Pixel-branded smartphones. Now, Google is rolling out its Live Captions feature to Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. The feature was exclusive to Pixel 4 at launch but gradually it is was made available for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a lines. It's good to see the company expanding the new features to older phones. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Quietly Receives Live Captions Support

As mentioned earlier, Google is bringing its Live Captions to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It was first spotted by a Reddit user who manually updated Google's Device Personalization app. This allowed for the Live Captions feature to appear and others chimed in to confirm the news. The new feature will allow devices to show live captions of videos being played on the device.

While the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are aging devices, the new Live Captions feature adds new life to the devices. Previously, the company also brought Night Sight to the mix and it made the device more useful for people who were looking to upgrade to the Pixel 3 for the same reason.

Like Apple, Google is continuing to support its older hardware. Android 10 was the last promised update for the Pixel 2. The original Pixel is still being supported by the company launched in 2016. Probably, the company will keep on supporting the device until the end of the year.

If you're interested, you can get your hands on the Live Captions feature by side-loading the Device Personalization Services APK. If you're not willing to, you can wait for Google roll it out.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the story. That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments.