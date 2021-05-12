Google I/O 2021 is Coming Back on May 18, Expect Many Announcements

Google has finally gone ahead and shares the details about Google I/O 2021 with us. After skipping last year's Google I/O due to the pandemic, the company has decided to come back and even posted a schedule of all the sessions and other events that are going to take place. For those wondering, the Google I/O 2021 kicks off on 18th May, 1 PM EST and ends on 20th May. So, this three-day event is going to bring some interesting releases and reveals from Google.

For those wondering, the Google I/O 2021 will start with a keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai, and the company is more than likely to show off the rumor Android 12 design, along with other product announcements. We are also expecting some upgrades for the Google Assistant.

This two-hour keynote will be followed by another one that will cater to developers and discuss how they can leverage and build for the new technology. Google has decided to share a teaser trailer for the Google I/O 2021 on their official Twitter account.

🥁🥁🥁#GoogleIO is back! Tune in May 18 10am Pacific to learn about our latest product updates → https://t.co/wBH2qvmwmY pic.twitter.com/vrebZs4vdh — Google (@Google) May 12, 2021

Google has talked about how they plan to take their mission forward that revolves around organizing the world's information and making it accessible everywhere all the time. Once the keynote is over, the sessions will start afterward. However, the full Google I/O 202 schedule will not be available until after the keynote since Google has a habit of keeping things a secret.

For those wondering, these are the following topics Google is going to be talking about.

The first "what's new" is expected to be from the Android team that will take place on Tuesday afternoon, Google Play and the web platform will follow it, and it starts back on Wednesday with the rest of the sessions. We are not expecting Google to unveil a new phone, but you never know what's in store for us given the company's history. If you are looking to learn more about it, you can go here and check out all the details.