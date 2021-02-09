Google Fi VPN Soon Arriving to iPhone Subscribers and Leaving Beta on Android

Google's MVNO has been offering a virtual private network for some time now. The service started with the word "project" in the name. Now, as a part of Safer Internet Day, Google Fi VPN is going to be available to iPhone subscribers soon.

Google Fi VPN Releasing for iOS Subscribers is The Step in the Right Direction

Google has made this announcement earlier today, and this is what the company has to say.

With the Fi VPN, you’re able to stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection — meaning that websites can’t use your IP address to track your location and you’re shielded against hackers, even while you’re using unsecure networks.

In 2018, Fi gained a new option called "enhanced network" that enables a VPN and automatically switches from Wi-Fi to mobile data when the quality is low. However, it did not stop there; a year later, Google Fi got the option to encrypt the phone's traffic. In addition to that, you also got features such as spam warning,s as well as Wi-Fi calling to non-Pixel devices.

The Android VPN has been in the beta phase for the past two years, and Google is now moving out of preview. It is going to feature performance improvements that will allow for a faster and more robust connection. According to Google, the tool secures over 226TB of data every day.

That's not all; the Google Fi companion app is getting new privacy and security hub that will enable the following:

The hub makes it easy for you to learn more about privacy and security features on Fi, and manage them with just one tap. This includes the Fi VPN and other tools that protect your personal information and put you in control of who can reach you.

As for as Google bringing the Fi VPN to iPhone is concerned, that is also a big step towards a future parity ty on both operating systems. The feature is going to roll out to iOS users this spring officially. Google Fi has two plans, with the "Flexible" program that will let members pay $20 for unlimited calling/texting and $10 per GB of data. Then you have the unlimited plan that will allow up to 22GB of data before throttling and costs $70 a month, but you also get storage and international calling benefits.