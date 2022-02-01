Google Ends Support For Original Quality Photos Backup on Pixel 3 Series

One of my favorite apps from Google is its Photos app, allowing users to backup their photos for free. However, while this used to be the case, Google did offer Pixel users more time compared to other Android smartphone manufacturers. However, the company has finally seen fit to take away free original quality backup on the Pixel 3 on its Google Photos app. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Are No Longer Eligible For Free Unlimited Storage in Original Quality on Its Photos App

If you have set Google Photos backup enabled at "Original Quality" on the Pixel 3, it is time to step down to High Quality. This is due to the fact that backup in Original Quality is no longer supported for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, if you want to buy more cloud storage, you are more than welcome to do so but if you want to backup for free, you might have to choose High Quality instead.

Gmail is Getting the New Integrated View Next Week

Google offered more than three years of free backup in original quality on the Pixel 3 series and it is quite a mark on its own, Moreover, uploading photos and videos in High-Quality does not sound bad at all either. You can enable the storage saver option from the Google Photos settings which will back up photos and videos in high quality.

After January 31, 2022 new photos and videos will be backed up in Storage saver quality (previously named High quality) at no charge. Photos and videos backed up in Original quality will count toward your Google Account storage.

If you back up in original quality on Google Photos from a Pixel 3 device, the storage will count towards your Google Account storage. Henceforth, it would be a good idea to shift to the storage saver mode or buy more cloud storage. It can be seen that Google offers free storage for three years on its Pixel devices.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Google ending support for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for free original quality backup on Google Photos? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.