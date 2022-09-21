Menu
Google Decides to Film People Reacting to Pixel 7 Pro and Confirm Pre Order Date

Furqan Shahid
Sep 21, 2022, 06:38 AM EDT
Google is making sure that its promotional material for the upcoming Pixel 7 series is going in full force. The company has released a new video that is not really ordinary but hey, the company does want the new Pixel 7 series to get a lot of attention, and this video does just that.

The video is simple and straightforward as it shows the reactions of people who had the chance to see the Pixel 7 Pro. Whether for the first time or not is something that we cannot confirm. Even though you get the chance to see people reacting to the phone, you do not get the chance to see the phone itself towards the end.

Pixel 7 to Go Up for Pre-Order on 6th October, Shipments Starting from 13th October

For those interested, you can look at the teaser below and that will give you some perspective.

The video is definitely tongue-in-cheek and it does not take a genius to believe that most of it are actually scripted. We do know an awful lot about the Pixel 7 series, and we also know the fact that the phone is going to go official on October 6th. You are also going to get a Pixel Watch at the event.

Now, for those interested in getting their hands on the Pixel 7 series, the phones are going to go on preorder the same day. We are assuming that the phone is going to ship on October 13th, just 7 days after the pre-order, but we will get to know more about the devices and specifics once we head closer to the release date.

