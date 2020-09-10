Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

Cloud platforms have gained a lot of popularity over the past few years. Mastering a platform can help increase your career potential and you don’t want to miss this. You can master the Google Cloud in just a few days with the help of this amazing course bundle. Get the Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle with eBooks and Videos at a great discount offer. The offer will expire in just a few days, so avail it right away.

Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and will help you ace various aspects including Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and more. In just a few days you will able to add a new set of skills to your resume. Here are highlights of what the Complete Google Cloud eBook and Video Course Bundle has in store for you:

Professional Cloud Architect – Google Cloud Certification Guide [eBook]

Discover Security Best Practices & Gain Insights Into Designing Applications with GCP Services

Integrate Machine Learning & Data Processing Features Into Your Web and Mobile Applications

Make Simple Apps Smart by Validating Images, Videos & Text with the Power of Google Cloud AI Services

Build End-to-End Analytics Pipeline on the Cloud by Leveraging Popular Concepts Such as Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Learn How to Effectively Deploy Workloads on GCP

Have a Complete Understanding of How to Implement Google Cloud Services in Your Organization with Ease

Develop, Deploy & Manage Highly Scalable and Reliable Applications with All the Development Tools of Google Cloud Platform

Get a Good Overview with Examples of GCP & Its Practical Applications

Use the Important GCP Services the Right Way & In the Right Situation

Be an Expert at Training & Serving Neural Models and Beyond

Original Price Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle: $421

Wccftech Discount Price Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle: $29.99