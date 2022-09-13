Menu
Company

Google Cancels Its Next Pixelbook That Was Scheduled for a 2023 Launch, Dissolves the Team Behind Its Development

Omar Sohail
Sep 13, 2022
Google Cancels Its Next Pixelbook That Was Scheduled for a 2023 Launch, Lays off Team Behind Its Development

As Google’s employees get ready to endure some imminent cost-saving measures, the first division on the company’s crosshairs was the team responsible for developing the next Pixelbook. Sadly, the product will not materialize next year thanks to Google’s latest decision, with the team responsible for this project reportedly dissolved as well.

Google Was Planning to Keep Its Pixelbook Range Going, but External Factors Have Forced the Company’s Hand

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai has committed to keeping the hardware division going, but amid a slowing economy, the advertising behemoth had to make some tough choices. The hardware lead, Rick Osterloh continued to state that the Pixelbook range will keep going, but this year, the Chief Executive had been clamoring for months that he intends to slow down hiring and sever some ongoing projects. Thankfully, the team responsible for the development of this notebook has not been laid off but assigned to other unnamed projects.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
The Pixel 7 Series Could Only Ship in Two Storage Options

Laura Breen, a communications manager at Google, told the following with The Verge.

“Google doesn’t share future product plans or personnel information; however, we are committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users. In regards to our people, in times where we do shift priorities we work to transition team members across devices and services.”

Google’s first Pixelbook launched back in 2017, and it brought a new experience that other low-cost Chromebooks could not deliver. It was a premium machine that featured pen support and could covert into a tablet while also touting Google Assistant support. The aim was to develop a product that could take on Apple’s iPad and MacBook family. Unfortunately, the company’s plan did not plan out as expected, but that has not deterred it from making additional attempts.

Google only just started developing its custom chipsets with the help of Samsung, so it is possible that the 2023 Pixelbook could have brought something new to the table with a customized Tensor chip, which would have contributed immensely to increased battery life. In addition, this Pixelbook could retain the features of the original Pixelbook, such as its premium built, convertible form factor, and pen support.

Unfortunately, we will not know what the final product would have looked like, but we are excited to see what the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are all about.

News Source: The Verge

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order