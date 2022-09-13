Google Cancels Its Next Pixelbook That Was Scheduled for a 2023 Launch, Dissolves the Team Behind Its Development

As Google’s employees get ready to endure some imminent cost-saving measures, the first division on the company’s crosshairs was the team responsible for developing the next Pixelbook. Sadly, the product will not materialize next year thanks to Google’s latest decision, with the team responsible for this project reportedly dissolved as well.

Google Was Planning to Keep Its Pixelbook Range Going, but External Factors Have Forced the Company’s Hand

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai has committed to keeping the hardware division going, but amid a slowing economy, the advertising behemoth had to make some tough choices. The hardware lead, Rick Osterloh continued to state that the Pixelbook range will keep going, but this year, the Chief Executive had been clamoring for months that he intends to slow down hiring and sever some ongoing projects. Thankfully, the team responsible for the development of this notebook has not been laid off but assigned to other unnamed projects.

Laura Breen, a communications manager at Google, told the following with The Verge.

“Google doesn’t share future product plans or personnel information; however, we are committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users. In regards to our people, in times where we do shift priorities we work to transition team members across devices and services.”

Google’s first Pixelbook launched back in 2017, and it brought a new experience that other low-cost Chromebooks could not deliver. It was a premium machine that featured pen support and could covert into a tablet while also touting Google Assistant support. The aim was to develop a product that could take on Apple’s iPad and MacBook family. Unfortunately, the company’s plan did not plan out as expected, but that has not deterred it from making additional attempts.

Google only just started developing its custom chipsets with the help of Samsung, so it is possible that the 2023 Pixelbook could have brought something new to the table with a customized Tensor chip, which would have contributed immensely to increased battery life. In addition, this Pixelbook could retain the features of the original Pixelbook, such as its premium built, convertible form factor, and pen support.

Unfortunately, we will not know what the final product would have looked like, but we are excited to see what the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are all about.

News Source: The Verge