Goodbye Volcano High Release Date Moved to 2023

It may be on our Most Anticipated Indie Games list but Goodbye Volcano High has definitely managed to gain a few controversies in its wake, specifically surrounding its now former lead writer. However, the development team at Ko_op is seeking to move on with a reboot of this game's narrative and bring a dramatic story about a bunch of highschooler dinosaurs.

Unfortunately, it seems like the next spark of life this project had was to bring us the bad news that it was getting delayed once again. Ko_op expects Goodbye Volcano High to be released at some point during Summer 2023. Not all is hopeless though, because a new trailer for the game was also dropped with this announcement. Even better, the trailer has some gameplay attached to it!

For those who are not in the know, Goodbye Volcano High is a story-driven game in which players travel on a road of self-discovery. Players will learn about personal growth, acceptance, and the power of community as they figure out how to live their life to the fullest when they know that their days together are numbered.

So, why is Goodbye Volcano High delayed to Summer 2023? Back during the 2020 delay, the development team reasoned that remote work issues alongside a narrative rework were the main reasons behind the delay. Ko_op states that continued issues related to Covid and the ambitious scope of work for the small team are the main reason behind this game's delay. And not without cause, as they had to record more than 6,000 lines of dialogue and many bespoke animations.

Ko_op also issued a statement regarding this game's delay:

We care about this game and the story we're telling so much and want to deliver something that is in line with what we've always envisioned. It's what you deserve! We understand this delay might be disappointing, but we are confident this is the right decision and that it will be worth the wait.

Goodbye Volcano High will be released at some point during Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.