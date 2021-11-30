GOG to Refocus on Core Offering of Hand-Picked Selection of Games After Negative Financial Results

During CD Projekt RED's Q3 2021 earnings call, we learned of major changes coming to GOG.com after the digital store owned by the Polish company posted negative results in the last quarter (net profit was down by $1.15 million). Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said there will be some restructuring and a renewed focus on offering a hand-picked selection of games.

Regarding GOG, its performance does present a challenge. Recently we've taken measures to improve its financial standing. First and foremost we've decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a hand-picked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the team structure. Some GOG developers who have already been working on GOG's online solutions mainly by the studio will transfer away from the project. Furthermore, at the end of this year, GOG will leave the GWENT consortium. This means that it will neither bear its portion of expenses nor obtain the corresponding share of revenues associated with this project. Alongside all these changes we initiated through organization of GOG's operations, we believe that all of the changes we are introducing will allow GOG to focus more on its core business and improve its financial effectiveness in 2022.

As you probably already know, GOG stands for Good Old Games. CD Projekt RED launched the digital store back in 2008 with the specific goal to provide DRM-free versions of classic games. Over time, though, the store grew to be much larger and more akin to competitors like Valve's Steam, featuring regular new game releases, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Eventually Be Seen as “a Very Good Game” Says CDPR, Studio Not for Sale

It seems like the latest financial results have persuaded the Polish company to scale back this enterprise and focus once again on what made GOG special in the first place.