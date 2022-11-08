Menu
God of War Ragnarok New Comparison Video Highlights Visual, Lighting, Physics Improvements Over the Original

Francesco De Meo
Nov 8, 2022, 06:56 AM EST
God of War Ragnarök

A new God of War Ragnarok comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual, lighting, and physics improvements over the original and more.

The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how much the Nine Realms look and feel better than in the previous entry in the series. Everything, from the already mentioned visuals, lighting, and physics to animations and textures, are a considerable step up.

The wait has been long, but Kratos and Atreus are almost back on PlayStation consoles, as God of War Ragnarok launches tomorrow, November 9th, worldwide. However, the long wait has been worth it, as Agnese highlighted in her review.

God of War Ragnarok is exactly what we hoped for, and even more. It offers a masterfully told story using a more mature approach, seasoned with a unique setting, a rich characterization of the characters, and challenges that can keep even hardcore gamers busy at the highest difficulties. In other words, it is a title that is simply just too good to be missed.

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9th on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018).

Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms.

Throughout stunning mythological landscapes, they’ll face fearsome enemies – from Norse gods to wild beasts – as they prepare for the showdown of their lives.

Armed with his trusty weapons of war – including the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos – Kratos’ deadly skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. A host of new abilities for him and Atreus also await, leaving room for fluid, expressive and customizable combat in this epic and unflinching tale.

All the while, Asgardian forces assemble…

