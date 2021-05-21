God of War Ragnarok Dev Is Looking at the Last of Us Part 2 for Inspiration; Atreus May Be Fully Playable

Just like 2018's God of War has been inspired by The Last of Us, God of War Ragnarok may be inspired by Naughty Dog's latest game.

Speaking during the latest episode of the God of War Podcast, Sony Santa Monica concept artist Samuel Matthews commented on the upcoming next entry in the series, revealing that the developer is looking at The Last of Us Part 2 for more inspiration. He also commented on the possibility of Atreus becoming fully playable, suggesting that developer may be considering having multiple playable characters and switch between them as the story demands, like in Naughty Dog's latest game.

In the latest episode of the God of War podcast, Samuel Matthews also goes over a variety of other topics, such as the possibility of exploring other worlds outside Norse mythology, who will portray Odin and Thor, and more. You can listen to it in full below.

Very little is currently known about God of War Ragnarok. as it has been announced with a short teaser that featured no gameplay nor cinematic sequence. The game is currently in development by Sony Santa Monica and will release on a yet to be confirmed release date.

God of War Ragnarok is currently in development for PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.