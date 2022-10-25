God of War Ragnarok Combat Video Shows Brutal Combo Finishers, Atreus’ New Moves, More

God of War games are big spectacles, but good basic combat has always been at the core of the series. The latest God of War Ragnarok dev video focuses on that combat, and it seems like the game will be keeping the series’ legacy of badassery alive. This time around, expect more bosses, minibosses, and basic enemy types, and new ways to deal with them. Sony Santa Monica has hinted this game will dial up the brutality, and this video shows some of that with new “combo finishers” that allow you to viciously dismember enemies (we don’t see too many of these, as this is an all-audiences video). Atreus is also much more helpful this time around, delving right into the middle of battle with his own combos and magic attacks. You can check out the new God of War Ragnarok combat video, below.

Looks like this one is going to give your thumbs a workout! Haven’t been keeping up with God of War Ragnarok? Here’s everything you need to know and an official description…

"From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms..."

Those who break fate - Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.