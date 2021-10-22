God of War Early PC, PlayStation 5 Comparison Video Highlights Higher Shadow Resolution, Better Ambient Occlusion and More

A new God of War PC, PlayStation 5 comparison video has been shared online, showcasing the differences between the two versions of the game.

This early comparison video, which has been put together by Cycu1, highlights the slightly higher shadow resolution and better ambient occlusion of the PC version. Colors also seem to have been tweaked for a less saturated and more natural look.

God of War is the next former PlayStation exclusive to make its way on PC. The game developed by Sony Santa Monica will debut in January via Steam and the Epic Games Store complete with visual improvements, ultrawide support, and more.

High Fidelity Graphics

Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution in, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more. NVIDIA® DLSS and Reflex Support

Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost God of War frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs. Controls Customization

Play your way. With support for the DUALSHOCK®4 and DUALSENSE® wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle. Ultra-wide Support

Immerse yourself like never before. Journey through the Norse realms taking in breathtaking vistas in panoramic widescreen. With 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, God of War presents a cinema quality experience that further expands the original seamless theatrical vision.

God of War launches on PC on January 14th. The game is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.