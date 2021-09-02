God of War and Other “Super Announcements” Rumored for PlayStation Showcase

Earlier this morning Sony announced what has become their traditional September PlayStation Showcase, but, of course, they’re still being cagey about the details. They company is promising info on “games releasing this holiday and beyond” and some updates on PlayStation Studios, but beyond that, nothing has been confirmed. Will this just be a modest update on what’s happening over the next few months or a major show packed with info and new reveals? Well, based on hints from some reliable insiders, it seems like it may be the latter.

According to proven leaker Shpeshal Nick/Ed, it seems like we may be getting our first real look at God of War Ragnarok (or whatever it ends up being called) during the showcase. Ed went so far as to post a Discord screenshot of one of his sources (with their name blanked out) confirming God of War's presence.

Earlier this summer, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan promised God of War is coming "in the next year or so," so it's about time they actually show us the game. Meanwhile, reliable Video Games Chronicle editor Andy Robinson has also stepped into the fray, saying we can expect some “super announcements” from the showcase.

I’ve been told there are some super announcements in this. https://t.co/S1uy7qycnP — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) September 2, 2021

What exactly qualifies as a “super announcement” is unclear, but it sure sounds like this PlayStation Showcase won’t just be an update on stuff we already know about – I have a feeling we’re getting some new reveals as well.

The PlayStation Showcase takes place next Thursday (September 9) at 1pm PT. So, what are you hoping to see from Sony? I'm crossing my fingers we hear about Bluepoint’s next project, and that maybe, possibly that all those Silent Hill rumors earlier this year weren’t just a mass delusion.