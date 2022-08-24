Menu
God of Rock is a Fighting Game that Brings Rhythm to its Combat; Coming to PC and Consoles This Winter

Ule Lopez
Aug 24, 2022
God of Rock

Fighting games almost always have something about them that sets them apart from the rest of the group. Samurai Shodown, for instance, has immense damage output while it also rewards players for placing their hits correctly. In contrast, a game such as Street Fighter V has various mechanics like V-Trigger to allow for stellar comebacks.

Now, at the Future Games Show portion of Gamescom 2022, comes a brand-new fighting game named God of Rock. Developed by Modus Games Brazil and published by Modus Games, the game may seem very familiar if you’ve played Guitar Hero. You can see God of Rock’s brand-new trailer below.

If you look at the gameplay, you may remember a specific few scenarios throughout the Guitar Hero series, known as Guitar Battles. There, the point was to make your opponent mess up through various powerups that you could use against them, while also subsequently playing better than they can. Here, your special tactics involve various special moves unique to each character.

Anyways, the title has a release window of Winter 2022 and is armed with local versus, online versus, a practice mode, and story mode. Players will also have access to a Track Editor, allowing them to freely change the difficulty of various songs by altering note placements and other sections.

God of Rock has 40 unique songs on release. The game will see you take control of one out of twelve different fighters. God of Rock will also let you duke it out across eight different stages. Fights won’t go on forever as tracks will continue to scale the difficulty up until one player eventually keels over and loses. Special moves, EX moves, and super attacks play a role in this complexity, as hitting one of these moves makes the upcoming chart harder for the defender.

We’ll continue to update as more information for God of Rock is released. God of Rock will release this Winter for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

