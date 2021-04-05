Google rolled out the Google Meet, Chat, and Rooms tabs in Gmail last year, but at that time, the feature was exclusive to G Suite users only. The feature brought new tabs to the Gmail interface, making it easier for users to stay in touch with everyone and collaborate on work. The feature is finally rolling out to personal accounts and allowing all the users to access the new Chat and Rooms tabs.

Gmail App Has Just Become a Lot More Intuitive for Everyone

The feature is now available to enable the new Chat integration; you can look at the screenshots below and find the new Chat option in the app settings to enable you to enable the Chat and Roobs taps. To enable this feature, you have to tap on the checkbox next to it and then tap on "Try It" in the following pop-up.

Once you enable the option, you will be given a brief rundown of how each new feature will work.

You will also get additional popups that will talk about turning duplicate chat notifications. Needless to say, this feature was a long time coming on the personal Google accounts. Do keep in mind that the feature is still in early access; therefore, the chances of having some bugs coming in the way are going to exist, and it is, therefore, better that you are fully aware of this.

Google has been hard at work when it comes to making sure that the users can enjoy as many features as possible without feeling left out of the ecosystem. This feature is an additional step in the right direction and makes the Gmail app a lot better in functionality and ease of access.

Let us know if you plan to use this feature or are okay with how things were before.