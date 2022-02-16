Gmail Could Soon Let You Pause Phone Notifications When Using Web Version

Google has been releasing new features on Gmail for some time now and it sounds like the search giant might be working on a new feature that would make the Gmail notifications a lot better than they already are.

Based on a report by 9to5Google, some Gmail users around the world have started seeing a new option that lets them pause notifications on their Android phones while they are actively using the web version of the app. To enable the feature, however, users will have to let their browser detect if they are active or away. For now, it looks like Google is only testing this feature only with a small number of users.

How to Install ADB and Fastboot on Your Computer

Gmail Notifications Are About to Get a Lot Smarter

If you are among a small number of users who have received this feature, you can enable the feature by clicking on "Continue" when you get the prompt. Next, you will see another prompt that will ask you to grant permission to "know when you're actively using this device "know when you're actively using this device." While at the moment, you do not have any option to turn off the feature once it is activated, you can just go ahead and revoke the permission from Chrome settings. If you want to do that, head over to Settings > Security and Privacy > Site Settings > Additional Permissions.

Since the feature is not rolling out widely at the moment, we cannot say when it will finally be available to all the users and we are not really sure when and if Google is planning a global roll-out.

Do you think this feature reaching Gmail will make your browsing experience better or should Google focus on releasing other features? Let us know.