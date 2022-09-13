Gigabyte’s Entire Intel 700-Series “Raptor Lake” & AMD 600-Series “Ryzen 7000” Motherboard Lineup Leaked

Gigabyte is working on a huge variety of Intel 700-series & AMD 600-series motherboards for upcoming Raptor Lake & Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Gigabyte Readies At Least 69 Intel 700-Series "Raptor Lake" & 22 AMD 600-Series "Ryzen 7000" Motherboards

The Gigabyte motherboards featuring Intel and AMD next-gen chipsets were spotted over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) by Harukaze5719. The lineup not just includes the flagship Z790 and X670E models but also the mainstream B760 and B650 models. There are lots of boards to go through and one reason why there are so many Intel boards compared to AMD boards is that the Raptor Lake platform features support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory whereas the AMD Ryzen 7000 series only supports DDR5 memory. So for almost every DDR5 motherboard, Intel has a DDR4 motherboard too.

Gigabyte Intel 700-Series & AMD 600-Series Motherboard Lineup (Image Credits: Harukaze5719):

Starting with the Intel lineup, we have a total of 23 Z790 motherboards and 46 B760 motherboards. Out of those 23 Z790 motherboards, there are just five DDR4 variants which mean the majority of the DDR4 motherboards are within the B760 series and it makes sense because that's a more cost-effective lineup. There are 23 DDR4 motherboards in the B760 lineup which is half of the complete list. Following is the complete list:

Gigabyte Intel Z790 Motherboards (DDR5/DDR4):

Z790 AORUS Xtreme

Z790 AORUS Xtreme WB

Z790 AORUS Tachyon

Z790 AORUS Stealth

Z790 AORUS Master

Z790 AORUS Master U4

Z790I AORUS Ultra

Z790 AORUS Ultra

Z790 AORUS Elite AX

Z790 AORUS Elite AX DDR4

Z790 AORUS Elite

Z790 AORUS Elite DDR4

Z790M AORUS Elite

Z790 AERO D

Z790 AERO G

Z790 Gaming X AX

Z790 Gaming X

Z790 UD AX

Z790 UD AC

Z790 UD

Z790 D DDR4

Gigabyte Intel B760 Motherboards (DDR5/DDR4):

B760 AORUS Master

B760 AORUS Master DDR4

B760I AORUS PRO DDR4

B760M AORUS PRO

B760M AORUS PRO DDR4

B760M A AORUS PRO AX DDR4

B760 AORUS PRO AX

B760 AORUS Elite AX

B760 AORUS Elite AX DDR4

B760 AORUS Elite

B760 AORUS ELITE DDR4

B760 A Elite DDR4

B760M AORUS Elite AX DDR4

B760M AORUS Elite AX

B760M AORUS Elite

B760M AORUS Elite DDR4

B760 Gaming X

B760 Gaming X AX DDR4

B760 Gaming X DDR4

B760M Gaming

B760M Gaming DDR4

B760M Gaming X

B760M Gaming X DDR4

B760M Gaming X AX

B760M G X AX DDR4

B760M Gaming AC

B760 Gaming AC DDR4

B760 DS3H AC

B760 DS3H AC DDR4

B760 DS3H AX DDR4

B760M DS3H AX

B760M DS3H AX DDR4

B760 DS3H AC CEC

B760 DS3H DDR4

B760M DS3H D3H DDR4

B760M DS3H DS3H

B760M DS3H DS3H DDR4

B760M D2HX SI

B760M D2HX SI DDR4

B760M D2H

B760M D2H DDR4

B760M HD3

B760M HD3P

B760M HD3P

B760M POWER

B760M POWER DDR4

Moving over to the AMD camp, we have a more refined list with both X670E/X670 & B650E/B650 options. Gigabyte has only revealed its X670E offerings so far which we covered in our roundup here. The listing also confirms that the next-gen Tachyon from Gigabyte will be utilizing the B650E chipset as the company recently pointed out. So let's take a look at the new AMD AM5 boards by Gigabyte and AORUS:

Gigabyte AMD X670E & X670 Motherboards:

X670E AORUS Master

X670E AERO D

X670 AORUS Xtreme

X670 AORUS PRO AX

X670 AORUS Elite AX

X670 Gaming X AX

Gigabyte AMD B650E & B650 Motherboards:

B650E AORUS Master

B650E AORUS Tachyon

B650I AORUS Ultra

B650 AORUS PRO AX

B650M AORUS PRO AX

B650 AORUS Elite AX

B650 AORUS Elite

B650M AORUS Elite AX

B650M AORUS Elite

B650 AERO G

B650 Gaming X AX

B650 Gaming X

B650M Gaming X AX

B650 UD

B650M DS3H AC

B650M DS3H

As you might have noticed, the majority of the ITX and mATX options from Gigabyte rest in the AMD B650 and Intel B760 series. There isn't a whole lot of variety when it comes to form factors within the higher-end X670 or Z790 series. With that said, the Intel Raptor Lake (700-series) and AMD Ryzen 7000 (600-series) motherboards are expected to hit retail in the coming weeks.