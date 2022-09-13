Gigabyte’s Entire Intel 700-Series “Raptor Lake” & AMD 600-Series “Ryzen 7000” Motherboard Lineup Leaked

Gigabyte is working on a huge variety of Intel 700-series & AMD 600-series motherboards for upcoming Raptor Lake & Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
Gigabyte Readies At Least 69 Intel 700-Series "Raptor Lake" & 22 AMD 600-Series "Ryzen 7000" Motherboards
The Gigabyte motherboards featuring Intel and AMD next-gen chipsets were spotted over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) by Harukaze5719. The lineup not just includes the flagship Z790 and X670E models but also the mainstream B760 and B650 models. There are lots of boards to go through and one reason why there are so many Intel boards compared to AMD boards is that the Raptor Lake platform features support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory whereas the AMD Ryzen 7000 series only supports DDR5 memory. So for almost every DDR5 motherboard, Intel has a DDR4 motherboard too.
Gigabyte Intel 700-Series & AMD 600-Series Motherboard Lineup (Image Credits: Harukaze5719):
Starting with the Intel lineup, we have a total of 23 Z790 motherboards and 46 B760 motherboards. Out of those 23 Z790 motherboards, there are just five DDR4 variants which mean the majority of the DDR4 motherboards are within the B760 series and it makes sense because that's a more cost-effective lineup. There are 23 DDR4 motherboards in the B760 lineup which is half of the complete list. Following is the complete list:
Gigabyte Intel Z790 Motherboards (DDR5/DDR4):
- Z790 AORUS Xtreme
- Z790 AORUS Xtreme WB
- Z790 AORUS Tachyon
- Z790 AORUS Stealth
- Z790 AORUS Master
- Z790 AORUS Master U4
- Z790I AORUS Ultra
- Z790 AORUS Ultra
- Z790 AORUS Elite AX
- Z790 AORUS Elite AX DDR4
- Z790 AORUS Elite
- Z790 AORUS Elite DDR4
- Z790M AORUS Elite
- Z790 AERO D
- Z790 AERO G
- Z790 Gaming X AX
- Z790 Gaming X
- Z790 UD AX
- Z790 UD AC
- Z790 UD
- Z790 D DDR4
Gigabyte Intel B760 Motherboards (DDR5/DDR4):
- B760 AORUS Master
- B760 AORUS Master DDR4
- B760I AORUS PRO DDR4
- B760M AORUS PRO
- B760M AORUS PRO DDR4
- B760M A AORUS PRO AX DDR4
- B760 AORUS PRO AX
- B760 AORUS Elite AX
- B760 AORUS Elite AX DDR4
- B760 AORUS Elite
- B760 AORUS ELITE DDR4
- B760 A Elite DDR4
- B760M AORUS Elite AX DDR4
- B760M AORUS Elite AX
- B760M AORUS Elite
- B760M AORUS Elite DDR4
- B760 Gaming X
- B760 Gaming X AX DDR4
- B760 Gaming X DDR4
- B760M Gaming
- B760M Gaming DDR4
- B760M Gaming X
- B760M Gaming X DDR4
- B760M Gaming X AX
- B760M G X AX DDR4
- B760M Gaming AC
- B760 Gaming AC DDR4
- B760 DS3H AC
- B760 DS3H AC DDR4
- B760 DS3H AX DDR4
- B760M DS3H AX
- B760M DS3H AX DDR4
- B760 DS3H AC CEC
- B760 DS3H DDR4
- B760M DS3H D3H DDR4
- B760M DS3H DS3H
- B760M DS3H DS3H DDR4
- B760M D2HX SI
- B760M D2HX SI DDR4
- B760M D2H
- B760M D2H DDR4
- B760M HD3
- B760M HD3P
- B760M HD3P
- B760M POWER
- B760M POWER DDR4
Moving over to the AMD camp, we have a more refined list with both X670E/X670 & B650E/B650 options. Gigabyte has only revealed its X670E offerings so far which we covered in our roundup here. The listing also confirms that the next-gen Tachyon from Gigabyte will be utilizing the B650E chipset as the company recently pointed out. So let's take a look at the new AMD AM5 boards by Gigabyte and AORUS:
Gigabyte AMD X670E & X670 Motherboards:
- X670E AORUS Master
- X670E AERO D
- X670 AORUS Xtreme
- X670 AORUS PRO AX
- X670 AORUS Elite AX
- X670 Gaming X AX
Gigabyte AMD B650E & B650 Motherboards:
- B650E AORUS Master
- B650E AORUS Tachyon
- B650I AORUS Ultra
- B650 AORUS PRO AX
- B650M AORUS PRO AX
- B650 AORUS Elite AX
- B650 AORUS Elite
- B650M AORUS Elite AX
- B650M AORUS Elite
- B650 AERO G
- B650 Gaming X AX
- B650 Gaming X
- B650M Gaming X AX
- B650 UD
- B650M DS3H AC
- B650M DS3H
As you might have noticed, the majority of the ITX and mATX options from Gigabyte rest in the AMD B650 and Intel B760 series. There isn't a whole lot of variety when it comes to form factors within the higher-end X670 or Z790 series. With that said, the Intel Raptor Lake (700-series) and AMD Ryzen 7000 (600-series) motherboards are expected to hit retail in the coming weeks.
