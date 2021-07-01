Gigabyte has released its extremely fast AORUS Xtreme Gen 4 AIC SSD which features a maximum of 32 TB capacity with speeds of 28 GB/s. The whole AIC SSD also looks & feels like a graphics card with a dual-fan cooling solution attached to the shroud.

Gigabyte's AORUS Xtreme AIC SSD Unleashed - Gen 4, 32 TB Capacity, 28 GB/s Speeds, Dual-Fan Cooling

According to the presser, the Gigabyte AORUS Xtreme AIC SSD aims to be the fastest AIC module based on the Gen 4 protocol. The AIC board comes with 8 NVMe M.2 SSD slots that are powered through the PHISON PS5018-E18 controller. Each slot is configured with a 4 TB SSD which AORUS refers to as the 2nd Generation Gen 4.0 NVMe drive.

What makes the AORUS Xtreme AIC SSD really stand out is its cooling solution. The whole thing comes in a dua-slot form factor and is as long as any standard graphics card. The shroud comes with a nice black and silver aesthetic and features the AORUS Eagle logo on the front. The shroud features dual-fan cooling which pushes air towards the central heatsink assembly which is a large aluminum-finned block. The AIC also features an M.2 baseplate for passive cooling, 10 temperature sensors & is powered by a single 8-pin power connector.

“With advancements in both hardware and flash memory, the SSD performance jump up to a new level, however there is still a gap from the uppermost 32 GB/s transmission bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 x16…” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “GIGABYTE has played a leading role in the development and production of PCIe 4.0 SSDs. After the recent launch of AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD, GIGABYTE has further released AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD to approach the maximum PCIe 4.0 bandwidth with 28 GB/s transfer speed. The dual fan thermal design enables optimized performance under low temperature, while the large capacity of 32 TB allows users to store more data and reduce the risk of insufficient storage space. "

As for the SSDs themselves, Gigabyte is using the AORUS Gen 4 7000s drivers which are PCIe Gen 4.0 compliant and can hit access speeds of up to 28 GB/s Read and 26.5 GB/s writes. There's also further software integration through the thermal sensors which allows users to monitor the real-time status and temperatures of all 8 drives through the Gigabyte SSD Toolbox utility. With AORUS storage manages, users can also configure the drives in RAID 0 mode through a single clock.

For those who want to use the Gigabyte AORUS Xtreme Gen 4 AIC SSD on an older platform that lacks Gen 4.0 support, the AIC offers backward compatibility to Gen 3 platforms. There is currently no information available regarding price and availability but we will update once we know.