GIGABYTE to Replace or Refund Exploding Power Supplies

GIGABYTE has started the process of exchanging and refunding consumers for their recent manufacturing issue of power supply units exploding. In fact, there is a video of GP-P750GM exploding during the recording.

Previously, GIGABYTE proceeded to issue a voluntary recall for both the GP-P750GM and GP-P850GM power supplies. Due to a security breach at GIGABYTE Headquarters, they were unable to move forward with the RMA until recently. Now, RMAs are being issued for the two power supply models through GIGABYTE for consumers looking to replace or receive a refund for their product.

There is a stipulation to the process. Not every GP-P750GM or GP-P850GM will be considered eligible for the program. Only certain serial numbers for both models will be accepted as part of the RMA. Those serial numbers corresponding to the models are as follows:

For GP-P750GM models:

serial numbers between SN20243G001301 and SN20453G025430

For GP-P850GM models:

serial numbers between SN20343G031011 and SN20513G022635

As with any RMA, proof of purchase, such as an invoice of the purchase, is insisted to be able to process any claims. If a customer purchased from an authorized GIGABYTE seller, they are able to either ask for a refund or receive a replacement product. But, if a consumer was to purchase from a non-authorized seller, say off of the Amazon marketplace, Craigslist, or eBay—where other customers can sell their pre-bought products and sell them for equal or adjusted values—will only be able to receive a replacement.

If the retail site or outlet does not participate in GIGABYTE's exchange program, customers can contact GIGABYTE on their claims portal on their website. You can also email Gigabyte at the provided email (powersupply@gigabyteusa.com) if you have any questions or concerns involving the process.